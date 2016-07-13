(Adds comments from Poloz press conference, economist, detail)
By Andrea Hopkins and David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, July 13 The Bank of Canada cut its
growth forecast for 2016 but held rates steady on Wednesday,
saying it believed exports and business investment would pick up
even though it may have underestimated structural challenges
facing businesses.
The central bank also toughened its warnings about possible
speculation in the Toronto and Vancouver housing markets, while
predicting economic growth will improve longer-term.
Galloping price appreciation in Canada's two largest housing
markets and a series of disappointments in export strength
highlight the difficulty policymakers face in stimulating slow
parts of the economy without unintentionally fueling near-record
levels of household debt.
The bank's steadfast optimism bucked market expectations for
a more dovish message, and the suggestion that a rate cut is
less likely drove the Canadian dollar to its strongest level
since July 7.
"The export recovery is alive and well. We kind of have this
narrative that nothing's happened, yet what we see is seven or
eight years of recovery," Poloz told reporters.
The central bank risks "a slight dent" to its credibility in
clinging to an export recovery that has yet to materialize, said
Standard Chartered Bank economist Thomas Costerg.
"The problem about being too optimistic is the risk of
confusing the message when the data comes in much weaker than
expected time and again. Then you have to do some backpedaling,"
said Costerg in New York.
As expected, the bank held its overnight rate at 0.5
percent, where it has been since last July, even as it trimmed
its 2016 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to 1.3 percent
from 1.7 percent in April, saying it expected a bounceback in
the third quarter and beyond.
The bank pinned softness in Canada's non-energy export
sector, which had been expected to pick up the slack from
slumping commodities, on "an unexpected but temporary" slowdown
in U.S. investment. But it insisted non-resource investment
would dominate by year-end even with structural challenges.
The bank said the shutdown of oil sands production
facilities and the evacuation of residents during the Fort
McMurray wildfires in May and June cut about 1.1 percentage
points from annualized GDP in the second quarter, but predicted
the restoration of oil production and rebuilding efforts will
boost growth by 1.3 percentage points in the third quarter.
It forecast that Britain's vote to leave the European Union
was likely to cut Canadian GDP by 0.1 percent by the end of
2018.
