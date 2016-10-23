OTTAWA Oct 23 Canada is in a very good fiscal
situation and should not be worried about running up deficits at
this point, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in a
television interview aired on Sunday.
The comments support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his
year-old Liberal government, which is set to run a deficit of
C$29.4 billion in the current fiscal year as it pours money into
infrastructure and a tax credit for families.
Pressed in an interview with Global television on whether
there is a danger to running budget deficits, Poloz said Canada
is a long way from that point.
"There is a balance somewhere but I can tell you that I
think we're pretty far away from that balance point," Poloz said
in an interview with Global's "The West Block with Tom Clark."
"Now you're right, there is a balance point in all this but
Canada is in a very good fiscal situation so we shouldn't be
worrying about that at this time," he said.
Poloz said investing in infrastructure should help companies
boost growth, which in turn will help government revenue.
"In the case of a targeted investment by government which is
identified in such a way that it will be growth enabling, it's
very likely to pay off very well," he said. "That is, it creates
more economic growth for all those that use that infrastructure
and that, of course, creates tax revenues and the system keeps
turning."
He also said leveraging up infrastructure spending using
private money, primarily from pension funds, is "a very good
plan." Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Friday he would
consider the recommendation of an advisory council to set up an
infrastructure development bank.
On Wednesday, Poloz said the central bank had actively
discussed cutting interest rates to help boost the economy but
held rates steady as it cut the growth forecast for 2016 and
2017.
Poloz said uncertainty about the U.S. election was holding
back business investment and that a declining labor force means
Canada's real economic growth rate would average 1.5 percent
"for the foreseeable future."
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Bill Trott)