(Recasts with rate cut off the table, adds economist comment)
By Andrea Hopkins and Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA Dec 7 - The Bank of Canada pointed to a
"significant" amount of slack in the Canadian economy as it held
interest rates steady on Wednesday, but also used language
suggesting a rate cut is off the table as global growth picks
up.
Sounding less dovish than several analysts had expected, the
central bank trod a fine line in moving away from a possible
interest rate cut even as it pointed to all the reasons why
Canada would not follow the U.S. Federal Reserve in raising
rates.
The central bank's decision to leave rates unchanged was
widely expected, and sets the stage for a divergence in policy
from that of the Fed, which is expected to hike rates later this
month.
Citing a positive for every negative it outlined, the bank
moved away from a more pessimistic tone it set in October, when
Governor Stephen Poloz said policymakers had actively considered
cutting rates.
"It was a little less dovish than we would've expected given
how much tighter financial conditions have become overall," said
Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets.
The bank noted the rapid backup in global bond yields since
the U.S. election on Nov. 8, which it said partly reflected
market anticipation that spending by the Trump administration
could drive rapid growth in an economy that is already near full
capacity. Canadian yields have risen significantly alongside,
the bank noted.
That increases borrowing costs for businesses and consumers
and works in opposition to the bank's attempt to keep rates low
enough to stimulate growth - "something they're not pleased with
at moment given that Canada still has an output gap that needs
to be closed," Mendes said.
Canada has struggled to regain momentum amid slumping oil
prices, with a weaker currency not helping exports as much as
policymakers had hoped and businesses too uncertain to invest
enough to boost growth.
The bank said more moderate growth is expected after a
rebound in the third quarter, and said business investment and
non-energy goods exports continue to disappoint. The bank also
suggested recent job growth masks weakness in the economy.
"There have been ongoing gains in employment, but a
significant amount of economic slack remains in Canada, in
contrast to the United States," the bank said.
While global economic conditions have strengthened, the bank
said uncertainty, which has been undermining business confidence
and dampening investment in Canada's major trading partners,
"remains undiminished."
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Will
Dunham and Jonathan Oatis)