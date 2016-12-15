(Adds comment from Poloz, economist)
OTTAWA Dec 15 The risk of a sharp correction in
Canada's housing market and financial stress on households has
increased in the last six months but new mortgage rules are
guaranteed to reduce the nation's vulnerability, the Bank of
Canada said on Thursday.
Governor Stephen Poloz said that while tighter regulations
will work through the system only gradually, they will improve
the quality of household debt by taking the riskiest mortgages
off the table.
"They are pretty well guaranteed to work because there are
rules about the qualifying criteria," Poloz told a news
conference.
He also said that while the share of borrowers with high
mortgage debt continues to grow, the fundamentals of Canada's
priciest markets in Toronto and Vancouver are "very strong."
"(There are) considerable immigration flows into those
markets, there's considerable job creation in those markets, and
therefore income growth. And so there's undoubtedly a strong
demand for housing," Poloz said.
Canada's federal government has moved repeatedly to tighten
mortgage lending in a bid to prevent Canadians from taking on
too much debt to get into the housing market, most recently in
October, amid fears soaring prices in Toronto and Vancouver have
created a bubble.
While some analysts still fear a U.S.-style crash, others
believe the market can achieve a soft landing.
"He is right to express confidence in that these new
regulations will have their desired impact. However, if we are
hit with a massive economic shock next quarter or tomorrow, it's
not going to help households who are currently highly leveraged
if they lose their jobs," said Robert Both, macro strategist at
TD Securities.
In its semi-annual Financial System Review, the central bank
said that while the probability of a sharp price correction and
nationwide financial stress on households is low, its impact
would be severe, given rising debt loads.
The central bank said some 31 percent of recent high-ratio
mortgage originations would not have been eligible for mortgage
insurance under the new mortgage criteria limiting total and
gross debt service ratios. In Toronto, 49 percent would not have
qualified for insurance, while in Vancouver 43 percent would not
have been eligible - suggesting those hot markets will feel the
tightening effect of the new rules most sharply.
A high-ratio mortgage is one in which the borrower has made
a down payment of less than 20 percent of a home's value.
