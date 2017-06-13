(Adds analyst comments, details, byline)
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA, June 13 Interest rate cuts instituted in
2015 have largely done their job as the Canadian economy gathers
momentum, the Bank of Canada's head said on Tuesday, the second
top official in as many days to set the stage for rate hikes.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview
with CBC Radio that the economic recovery from weak oil prices
appeared to be widening.
"What that suggests to us is that the interest rate cuts we
put in place in 2015 have largely done their work," Poloz said.
"So that's very reassuring, we're encouraged by the data."
Poloz's comments echoed a more hawkish tone from Senior
Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins on Monday, though he stopped
short of suggesting a near-term rate move, economists said.
"It's coming from the upper echelons at the Bank of Canada
so I think it's a pretty strong signal," said Nick Exarhos,
economist at CIBC.
With gains in employment and solid first-quarter growth, it
is reasonable for the central bank to begin laying the
groundwork for considering rate hikes by the end of the year or
the beginning of 2018, said Exarhos. He expects the bank to hike
twice in the first half of 2018.
It would be the bank's first hike since 2010. The bank held
its overnight rate steady for five years before cutting it twice
in 2015 to the current level of 0.50 percent.
The change in tone from policymakers this week has prompted
traders to raise their bets on rate hikes this year, with
markets pricing in a 72.3 percent chance of an increase by
December. The Canadian dollar added to strength against the
greenback on Poloz's comments.
The bank makes its next interest rate decision on July 12,
but markets see just 21.5-percent odds of a hike that soon.
Poloz noted a stronger export picture remained a big missing
element and suggests there are competitiveness challenges for
Canadian companies.
A second missing element is business investment, which has
been slow, though there are signs it is picking up, he said.
"It isn't time to throw a party," Poloz added.
Wilkins said on Monday the central bank would assess whether
it needs to keep interest rates at near-record lows as the
economy continues to grow.
The bank last moved on rates in 2015 as tumbling oil prices
put the economy in a brief recession. It has stood pat since.
