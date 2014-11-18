(Adds discussions of cutting target in run-up to 2011
agreement)
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY Nov 18 The inability to cut interest
rates below zero to stimulate the economy in the aftermath of
the recent financial crisis has caused the Bank of Canada to
begin considering whether it should raise its 2 percent
inflation target, the bank said on Tuesday.
Deputy Governor Agathe Cote said another argument in favor
of raising the target was that interest rates are likely to be
lower than before the crisis, and this increases the likelihood
of being constrained by the phenomenon known as the "zero lower
bound" for rates.
"These factors suggest that consideration should be given to
an inflation target that is above 2 percent," Cote said in a
speech in which she outlined areas the central bank would
examine ahead of the late 2016 renewal of its
inflation-targeting agreement with the federal government.
However, she said the system was not broken and the bar for
change was therefore high.
"While a number of prominent economists have argued for a
higher inflation target, there is good reason to be cautious,"
she said in the prepared text of a speech she gave in Calgary.
Changing what has come to be perceived as stable and
achievable could cause the target to be regarded as temporary
and less credible, she said.
Cote contrasted the current issues with the discussions that
led up to the inflation-target renewal in 2011, when the central
bank considered but decided against cutting the target to below
2 percent.
Its research at the time strengthened the case for lowering
the target but also highlighted risks associated with the zero
lower bound.
She did not rule out the possibility of cutting the target
but her remarks focused on the possibility of raising it.
Cote said the bank would also examine the extent to which
monetary policy should be used to address financial stability
risks, such as those from increased housing prices and household
debt. Such risks have been edging higher in Canada, she said.
While Cote acknowledged concerns about the buildup of
financial stability risks in advanced major economies due to
years of aggressive stimulus, she pointed out a recent speech by
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz that suggested "the
alternative is not attractive."
Finally, the bank will research whether it should continue
to identify one preeminent measure of core inflation as its
operational guide.
(Writing by Randall Palmer and Leah Schurr in Ottawa; Editing
by Andrew Hay and Jeffrey Hodgson)