By Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA Dec 3 The Bank of Canada held its main
policy rate at 1 percent on Wednesday, declaring that while
Canada's economic recovery is broadening to include exports and
business investment, lower oil prices could cut inflation more
than expected.
The bank's statement was seen as slightly more optimistic
than recent communiques, and it helped boost the Canadian
dollar. Economists were cautious, however, about how much of a
bearing it would have on the timing of any policy tightening by
the bank.
"It's a pretty even-handed policy statement. For every good
thing there's an offsetting bad thing," said BMO Capital Markets
senior economist Sal Guatieri, who held to his forecast of a
rate increase next October.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz has long looked for
the driver of the economy to rotate from the overstretched
consumer to exports and then business investment.
Noting that stronger exports were beginning to be reflected
in increased business investment and employment, the statement
said this suggests "the hoped-for sequence of rebuilding that
will lead to balanced and self-sustaining growth may finally
have begun."
The bank dismissed higher-than-expected inflation as largely
temporary given weaker oil prices.
Poloz noted at an on-stage interview at a conference
sponsored by The Economist magazine in Toronto that the sharp
drop in the price of oil during the past month is a "downside
risk" to both growth and inflation.
"But there are some offsets which make it more of a risk as
opposed to a mechanical thing. So yes, the U.S. economy is
showing more encouraging signs, we see it in our exports," he
said.
The Canadian dollar strengthened after the
statement. And overnight index swaps, which trade based on
expectations for the main policy rate, showed traders slightly
increasing their bets that there will be a rate hike in
second-half 2015.
Given recent encouraging developments, the bank said the
output gap appeared to be smaller than projected in October,
though the labor market continues to indicate significant slack,
something Poloz reiterated in Toronto.
"We take comprehensive measure of how much capacity there is
in the labor market indicators, output indicators. The fact is
there is a lot of room for the economy to grow," he said.
Poloz said the economy could grow at an above-trend rate for
about two years before it would use up this slack.
