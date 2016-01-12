By Fergal Smith
| TORONTO
TORONTO Jan 12 Bank of Canada interest rate cut
speculation intensified on Tuesday as crude oil prices and the
Canadian dollar both weakened to 12-year lows, with
traders pricing in a full 25-basis-point easing by mid year.
The Canadian central bank cut rates twice in 2015 as an oil
price shock drove the economy into recession in the first half
of the year, but has been sidelined since July.
"People are calling for the Bank of Canada to cut rates at
the next meeting," said David Bradley, director of foreign
exchange trading at Scotiabank.
The implied probability of a Bank of Canada rate cut at next
week's interest rate announcement has climbed from 22 percent
after a speech by Governor Stephen Poloz last week to more than
30 percent, while the market has nearly fully discounted a rate
cut in May.
The prospect of easing helped drive the yield on the
Canadian government's two-year bond to a four-month
low.
Even so, "the market is underpricing the probability of a
rate cut next week," said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist
at TD Securities.
A Jan. 7 speech by Poloz had left investors doubtful he
would cut Canada's benchmark rate this month.
However, the central bank's quarterly Business Outlook
Survey has since found that business sentiment has deteriorated,
while investment and hiring intentions have fallen to their
lowest levels since 2009.
"It's clearly going to be a very close call for the Bank of
Canada given the financial turmoil we have seen," said Kelvin.
U.S. crude oil prices have fallen an additional 8
percent this week, dipping below $30 a barrel. Moreover, Western
Canada Select, a blend produced by Canadian oil companies,
trades at a greater than $14 discount to U.S. crude oil prices.
"We know falling oil prices have preceded both the last two
cuts from the Bank (of Canada)," said Kelvin.
The central bank assumed a $45 price for U.S. crude oil
prices when making its latest forecasts for the economy in
October.
Speaking on Tuesday, Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau
acknowledged that the public is concerned about the economy, but
declined to indicate whether the government will stick to its
budget deficit pledge or boost spending.
"We will be working in our budget to make sure that our
initiatives help to grow the economy. We think the initiatives
we already outlined are the appropriate initiatives to make a
difference," he said.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)