OTTAWA Feb 23 The Bank of Canada said on
Tuesday it had appointed Sylvain Leduc, a top economist at the
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, as a deputy governor,
effective May 2.
Leduc replaces Agathe Cote, who retired in January. He is
currently vice president of microeconomic and macroeconomic
research at the San Francisco Fed, where he has worked since
2008.
Before that, he held positions at the Federal Reserve Bank
of Philadelphia and at the Board of Governors of the Federal
Reserve System in Washington.
"Sylvain Leduc's central banking experience and deep
understanding of the international monetary system make him an
exceptional addition to the bank's Governing Council," Bank of
Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in a statement.
"His expertise in economic modeling and policy will
complement the skills and experience of his fellow Deputy
Governors," he said.
Leduc has some direct experience with central bank
policymaking, accompanying the San Francisco Fed president to
policy meetings as the lone staffer allowed to accompany each
president around the policymaking table in Washington.
The Montréal-born Leduc will share oversight of the Bank of
Canada's financial system activities with Deputy Governor Lynn
Patterson. The other two deputy governors, Tim Lane and Lawrence
Schembri, will oversee the central bank's analysis of
international and domestic economic developments.
Leduc received his bachelor's and master's degrees in
economics from McGill University in Montréal and a Ph.D. in
economics from the University of Rochester.
The 46-year-old is a dual citizen of Canada and the United
States.
