GUELPH, Ontario Feb 24 While the
vulnerabilities associated with elevated household debt have
increased in recent years, the Canadian financial system remains
resilient and could withstand a major shock, a Bank of Canada
official said on Wednesday.
Record-high consumer debt and hot home prices in parts of
the country have raised worries that a sudden retrenching by
over-extended Canadians could pose a risk to the economy and
financial system.
The Bank of Canada's two interest rate cuts last year
prompted criticism from some that the move encouraged more
consumer borrowing, though the bank has said that by stimulating
the economy it was mitigating such vulnerabilities.
"The financial vulnerability associated with elevated
household debt has increased over the past decade," Deputy
Governor Lawrence Schembri told the Guelph Chamber of Commerce.
"However, the Canadian financial system is very resilient
and could withstand the triggering of this vulnerability."
To assess the risk stemming from indebted households, the
bank simulated a persistent increase in the unemployment rate of
5 percentage points, Schembri said, although he noted the
probability of this happening was low.
The bank found that household arrears rates could rise from
0.4 percent in 2014 to as high as 1.8 percent after three years,
with about 20 percent of that attributable to the increase in
debt and greater concentration that has been seen among highly
indebted households since 2007.
This could force some homeowners to sell or default on their
mortgages and other debt. While a rapid increase in defaults or
home sales would have direct impacts on lenders and mortgage
insurers, stress tests show that there are sufficient buffers in
the financial system to withstand such a scenario, Schembri
said.
But there is a low probability of this risk occurring, even
with the drop in oil and other commodity prices, he said.
The expected economic pick up will help stabilize household
debt as growth, incomes and interest rates eventually rise, said
Schembri. He also pointed to measures that have been taken,
including new rules from the Liberal government that will force
people who want to buy more expensive homes to provide a bigger
down payment.
Debt loads and the number of Canadians in arrears are also
not nearly as high as they were for U.S. households at the start
of the financial crisis, he said. Nonetheless, the bank is
concerned about high household debt and will continue to monitor
it closely.
