(Recasts with Wilkins' comments on U.S., Canadian exports, adds
Brexit)
By David Milliken
LONDON, Sept 14 The U.S. economy looks set to
accelerate over the rest of the year, a senior Bank of Canada
official said on Wednesday, a potentially encouraging sign for
Canada just a week after the central bank warned of risks to
domestic growth.
The downside risks to inflation that the bank flagged in its
recent policy statement were due to question marks around
exports, Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said, with
weakness in the sector in the second quarter only partly
explained by temporarily weaker U.S. business investment.
"Things are aligned for a smart pick-up in the U.S. for the
rest of the year and then solid growth after that," Wilkins
said.
Stronger U.S. growth is seen as key to reviving the export
sector in Canada, whose biggest trading partner is its neighbor
to the south.
If the U.S. Federal Reserve decides to raise interest rates,
it will be because it sees solid strength in the U.S. economy as
well, which is a good thing for Canada, Wilkins said.
The Bank of Canada warned last week that the Canadian
economy could be weaker than it had anticipated just two months
ago. While the bank is largely expected to hold rates where they
are until 2018 after cutting twice last year, a small minority
expect it will cut again.
The Bank of Canada had said that while a healthy job market
and consumption in the United States should remain supportive of
growth there this year, the outlook for business investment had
become less certain.
Wilkins' comments followed a speech in which she said the
reduced potential for global economic growth and resultant lower
neutral interest rates could pose risks for financial stability.
"While we typically link financial stability risks to
unsustainably high growth, slower growth and lower returns can
also add to vulnerabilities in the financial system," she said.
Those risks could materialize in a number of ways, she said,
including that investors could take on more risk.
Speaking before the Official Monetary and Financial
Institutions Forum in London, Wilkins said it was still in the
early days for judging the impact of Britain's decision to leave
the European Union.
"Where it all settles out really depends on how elegant the
negotiations go," she said. "It's just too early to say. We have
marked down our forecasts a little bit because of it, but not a
lot, because we are assuming it is going to go well."
(Writing by Leah Schnurr in Toronto; Editing by Diane Craft and
Jeffrey Benkoe)