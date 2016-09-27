(Adds details on economy paragraphs 6-8)
By Tom James
BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept 26 Central banks may
find it more challenging to maintain inflation targets as the
world economy becomes more integrated with increased
international trade, the head of the Bank of Canada said on
Monday.
Policymakers need to acknowledge the risks from these
changes and consider how to blunt their potential impact on
monetary policy decisions, Governor Stephen Poloz said in a
lecture at Western Washington University in Bellingham,
Washington.
Increased integration can make economies less sensitive to
changes in exchange rates and make domestic inflation more
dependent on international developments, Poloz said, citing
model simulations by the central bank.
"Models that do not recognize rising integration are likely
to predict that monetary policy actions will be more effective
at stabilizing the economy and controlling inflation than they
will prove to be in practice," Poloz said.
The Bank of Canada aims to keep inflation at 2.0 percent.
The annual inflation rate in August sank to 1.1 percent, a
10-month low.
Oil-exporting Canada has also been facing lackluster growth
following the slump in crude prices that forced the central bank
to cut interest rates twice last year and put the country in a
brief recession.
Wildfires in northern Alberta also caused growth to shrink
in the second quarter of this year. While the bank expects to
see a rebound in the second half of the year, it acknowledged
earlier this month that disappointing exports mean the economic
profile could be lower than it had anticipated.
During a question and answer session with the audience,
Poloz reiterated it will take three to five years for the
economy to restructure itself in response to lower oil prices.
In his speech, Poloz said the evidence of increased
international integration is "sufficiently compelling" for
central bankers to take seriously as it may affect the models
they use to formulate policy.
A Bank of Canada simulation found that more aggressive
interest rate cuts were needed to cope with a shock in a
scenario that assumed a high level of cross-border integration.
This is in line with the bank's hypothesis that "a highly
integrated global economy will make it more challenging for
central banks to stabilize economic growth while pursuing
inflation targets," Poloz said.
Policy-makers could consider using complementary policy
measures to offset the impact, or allow for greater flexibility
in a central bank's inflation objective, he said.
