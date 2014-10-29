OTTAWA Oct 29 The Bank of Canada will only use
forward guidance during periods of stress and when traditional
monetary policy tools are constrained, Governor Stephen Poloz
said on Wednesday.
"Otherwise, we will let markets do their job, which is to
deal with the daily flow of new information and grind out new
pricing, without specific interest rate guidance from the bank,
but supported by the increased transparency around our outlook
for inflation and the risks we are managing," he said in his
opening statement before the Senate Standing Committee on
Banking, Trade and Commerce in Ottawa.
He said the risks around achieving the bank's inflation
target over a reasonable time frame are roughly balanced.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Chris Reese)