BRIEF-Ex-AIG CEO plans to appeal ruling over insurer's bailout to US Supreme Court
May 9 - LAWYER FOR FORMER AIG CEO MAURICE "HANK" GREENBERG SAYS HE PLANS TO ASK U.S. SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW FEDERAL CIRCUIT DECISION OVER AIG BAILOUT
WINNIPEG, Sept 16 After contracting in the first half of the year, Canadian economic activity is expected to recover with currency-sensitive export sectors regaining momentum, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Agathe Cote said on Wednesday.
In a presentation in Winnipeg, Cote said the current level of the Canadian dollar is consistent with its historical relationship with oil prices. U.S. economic activity is also expected to accelerate, she said. (Reporting by Rod Nickel, writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAO PAULO, May 9 The controlling shareholders of Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA are choosing between a senior company officer and a turnaround executive for the top job at Brazil's No. 2 private-sector power transmission company, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.