WINNIPEG, Sept 16 After contracting in the first half of the year, Canadian economic activity is expected to recover with currency-sensitive export sectors regaining momentum, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Agathe Cote said on Wednesday.

In a presentation in Winnipeg, Cote said the current level of the Canadian dollar is consistent with its historical relationship with oil prices. U.S. economic activity is also expected to accelerate, she said. (Reporting by Rod Nickel, writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chris Reese)