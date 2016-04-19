UPDATE 1-Short-dated Greek bond yields jump after debt relief delay
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
OTTAWA, April 19 Recent economic data in Canada have been encouraging on balance but also quite variable, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told the House of Commons finance committee on Tuesday.
Poloz also said the central bank had not yet seen concrete evidence of higher investment and strong creation of firms. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
BERLIN, May 23 German business morale brightened more than expected in May, hitting its highest level on record since 1991, a survey showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that company executives are more upbeat about the growth outlook of Europe's largest economy.