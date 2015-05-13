OTTAWA May 13 Canadian financial authorities
are unlikely to raise the country's inflation target after a
review this year given the risk to the central bank's
credibility and widespread support for the existing benchmark,
economists say.
The Bank of Canada, which reviews the target every five
years, flagged in November that it was researching whether to
raise the target above 2 percent, given the difficulties of
conducting monetary policy with interest rates near zero.
Governor Stephen Poloz said in February that 2 percent had
proven itself in delivering superior outcomes, "so that means
it's a pretty high bar to change that and replace it with
something else."
Many investors are also wary of another unorthodox move from
the central bank after a January rate cut decision that caught
nearly everyone off guard.
A decision to raise the target, which must be made jointly
with the Department of Finance, is seen as a hard sell
politically, given that it would erode savings and purchasing
power.
"That's a very difficult communication challenge ... how to
communicate to the public that more inflation is better for
them," said Emanuella Enenajor, an economist at Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch.
Conservative Finance Minister Joe Oliver, asked in New York
on Wednesday about raising the target, was non-committal, noting
the current target "has served us well, but this review looks
forward."
The bank introduced the 2 percent target in the early 1990s
after an aggressive campaign to tame inflation in the 1980s came
at an enormous cost to output and employment.
For most of the time since 2007, core inflation, which
strips out volatile items and is closely watched by the bank,
has been below the target, though since August 2014 it has been
above 2 percent. Overall inflation has fluctuated more widely
but was below the bank's 1 to 3 percent range for part of 2013.
Some economists said that if the 2 percent anchor were cut
loose, many Canadians and international investors might question
whether the central bank would stop at 3 percent.
The lower rates used to help spur inflation also risk
fueling a housing market boom that some warn is developing into
a bubble.
In discussing the inflation target review last year, Deputy
Governor Agathe Cote also said the bar for change was high.
Cote, who joined the central bank in 1982, lived through the
experience of introducing the target. One source, who spoke on
condition of anonymity, said Cote conveyed in a private briefing
that she has not forgotten the huge challenge of achieving a
credible target.
The Bank of Canada did not comment on what Cote may have
said in private briefings but said "the bar for change is very
high. Our flexible inflation-targeting regime has served
Canadians extremely well."
It noted that the appropriate level for an inflation target
is a research topic for central banks around the world, adding
it would not preempt research by declaring a position.
While most consider adoption of a higher target in 2016 very
improbable, Bank of Montreal Chief Economist Doug Porter does
believe the bank is seriously considering it.
Bank of Nova Scotia's Derek Holt attaches 30 percent odds to
a higher target, while Royal Bank of Canada Chief Economist
Craig Wright put the likelihood of change at close to zero.
(With additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York;
Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Alan Crosby)