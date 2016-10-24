(Recasts with change to how inflation measured and market
reaction; adds date when new CPI to be published)
By Andrea Hopkins
OTTAWA Oct 24 The Bank of Canada on Monday
renewed its inflation target at 2 percent and said it will
change the way it measures inflation in order to better gauge
long-term trends, a shift which some analysts said could make it
harder to predict the central bank's policy changes.
The decision to target inflation at the midpoint of a 1-to-3
percent range for another five years was largely expected, as
the central bank had repeatedly said the bar to change was high.
In announcing a change to how inflation is measures, the
bank said that instead of using just one "core" inflation
measure, the central bank said it will use three to measure
consumer price changes. Core inflation measures exclude some
volatile items to try to get a clearer picture of price changes.
The three new measures have diverged significantly in the
past and will likely create a communications challenge for the
central bank, Brian DePratto, an economist with TD Economics,
said in a research note.
"There will be a learning curve among market participants as
they try to gauge the relative importance the bank places on
each measure at any given meeting," he said.
Statistics Canada, which publishes the consumer price index,
will begin releasing the three new CPI measures in December with
the release of the inflation report for November.
The Bank of Canada looks at inflation pressures to set
official interest rates, but the inflation target policy had
come under scrutiny as overall inflation remained below the 2
percent target month after month without prompting a rate cut.
Other countries have also struggled to meet their inflation
targets in a slow growth environment, even with interest rates
at or near zero.
Analysts said the shift from the existing core measure,
called CPIX, makes official what the bank had been doing for
some time - but will not be easy for ordinary investors to
understand.
"For a while they have been saying CPIX was not a good
indicator, so this is a move towards transparency," said Royce
Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets. "Obviously it
comes at the expense of simplicity ... and it could become a
communications issue for the central bank."
The three new measures to be used are CPI-common, CPI-trim,
and CPI-median. CPI-common measures common price changes across
categories in the CPI basket; CPI-trim excludes upside and
downside outliers; and CPI-median is the median inflation rate
across CPI components, the bank said.
(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler)