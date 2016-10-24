OTTAWA Oct 24 The Bank of Canada renewed its inflation target at the midpoint of a 1 to 3 percent range for another five years, the central bank and Canadian government said in a joint statement.

The target of 2 percent will continue to be defined in terms of the 12-month change in the total Consumer Price Index, and the agreement to renew the inflation target will end on Dec. 31, 2021, they said. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by W Simon)