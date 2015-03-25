BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services says offering 5 mln shares
* Says offering 5.00 million shares Further company coverage:
KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 25 Persistently low oil prices could make some Canadian production uneconomical, while the sharp drop in crude prices will weigh on the economy, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Tim Lane said on Wednesday.
The improving U.S. economy will help boost Canada's exports, though overall growth will slow this year before returning to potential, Lane said in a presentation posted on the central bank's website. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Leslie Adler)
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.