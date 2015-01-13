(Adds remark on oil price effect on growth not being drastic,
analyst quote on implication for interest rates)
By Brendan O'Brien
MADISON, Wisconsin Jan 13 The collapse in crude
oil prices may delay the Canadian economy's return to its
production potential but is unlikely to have a drastic effect on
growth, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said on
Tuesday.
While he stopped short of saying crude's plunge could delay
interest rates hikes, Lane made clear the central bank's view
that cheap oil was bad for the economy despite mitigating
factors.
Any Canadian gains from lower prices for consumers and
stronger global growth would be more than reversed over time as
the impact of lower oil industry incomes spreads through the
economy.
"We see important risks to Canada's economic outlook
stemming from the recent decline in the price of oil and other
commodities," Lane said in a speech to a business group.
Pressed in a question-and-answer session afterwards, he
noted that Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz had estimated
in December that cheap oil would take 1/3 of a percentage point
off growth this year.
The bank has been working further on quantifying the
countervailing effects, and will also take into account a
further $20 a barrel fall in oil, when it puts out its quarterly
Monetary Policy Report next week.
Lane declined to give a number but said "we're not thinking
of something that's drastic."
After being the first Group of Seven industrial nation to
hike rates, in 2010, after the global financial crisis, the
central bank has kept rates at 1 percent, and markets do not
expect it to raise rates until the fourth quarter.
Central banks around the world, the Bank of Canada included,
will "look through" or ignore the immediate and temporary drop
in overall inflation caused directly by cheaper oil, Lane said.
Beyond the immediate impact on inflation, the Bank of Canada
"will closely monitor its broader impacts on growth and the
delay it may cause to the economy's return to its production
potential," he said.
Analysts said the speech reinforces dovish expectations for
the policy statement next week.
"With core inflation serving as the operational guide for
the conduct of monetary policy, a slower move to full capacity
versus a collapse in activity speaks at present to a more
patient central bank than our current expectation for the an
October 2015 hike but not one that is considering a cut in the
overnight rate," said David Tulk at TD Securities.
Lane gave a bearish prognosis for oil prices, saying they
"could go lower, or remain low, for a significant period" before
medium-term forces push them up.
Expectations that low prices will persist will significantly
discourage oil investment and exploration. Lane noted signs this
is happening already.
