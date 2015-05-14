(Recasts with comments on inflation target)
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER May 14 The bar is "extremely high"
for changing the Bank of Canada's inflation target when it comes
up for renewal next year, bank Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson
said on Thursday.
The bank, which reviews the target every five years, said
last year it was researching whether to raise the target above
the current 2 percent given the difficulties of setting monetary
policy with interest rates near zero.
"We're obviously looking at things very seriously in this
space," Patterson said in response to an audience question
following a speech. "We have had the current inflation target in
place for 20 years and clearly the bar is extremely high for
change."
Patterson said the bank was also looking at other inflation
topics, including the right way to measure core inflation. Her
comments were similar to those of Governor Stephen Poloz, who
noted earlier this year that the bar is high for changing the
inflation target.
Economists said this week the central bank is unlikely to
raise the target, given the risk to its credibility and the
widespread support for the existing benchmark.
Patterson's comments followed a speech in which she outlined
proposed changes to the way the central bank operates in
markets, but cautioned operators against reading too much into
what she called a fine-tuning operation.
The proposals were released in two consultation papers last
week and are open for comments until July.
"No inferences should be drawn from this speech and the
proposals in the consultation papers about the current or future
stance of monetary policy," Patterson said in her address, which
did not touch on monetary policy.
Among the proposals, Patterson said that reducing the amount
of securities the bank purchases at primary bond auctions would
amount to an increase of about C$9 billion ($7.5 billion) in the
tradable float available across benchmarks, based on 2014
issuance figures.
"Our intent is to enhance liquidity in these benchmark
securities and hold fewer of them, leaving more available to
other buyers," she said.
The introduction of term repos would also allow the bank to
decrease its presence in the primary market for government debt
and would provide insight into liquidity conditions in
short-term funding markets, Patterson said.
($1=$1.20 Canadian)
(Writing by Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing
by Ted Botha; and Peter Galloway)