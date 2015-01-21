By David Ljunggren
| LONDON, Ontario
LONDON, Ontario Jan 21 A stunning rate cut by
the Bank of Canada may be the just the thing Canadian Prime
Minister Stephen Harper needs to preserve a promised budget
surplus as he heads into an election campaign dominated by
plunging oil prices and faltering economy.
The central bank's move to cut overnight interest rates to
0.75 percent from 1 percent - the first rate move since
September 2010 - could stimulate Canada's plodding economy and
lower the government's debt costs just enough to preserve
Harper's long-promised budget surplus.
"The symbolism of being able to campaign on a surplus is
very important to the Conservatives, which is why they may go
(to the polls) before October," said Duane Bratt, a politics
professor at Mount Royal University in Calgary.
"There may be a sweet spot in the fiscal year where they can
say they have a surplus that may not exist in the rest of the
year."
The Conservative government, seeking a fourth straight term
in this year's election, this week said it would delay its
budget until April because of financial market volatility.
The rate cut by the central bank, which sets policy
independent of the government, and its statement that lower oil
prices would be "unambiguously negative," sent the Canadian
dollar slumping and cast doubt on Conservative reassurances the
economy was doing relatively well, but boosted odds of a federal
budget surplus.
"This does improve the likelihood of the kind of outcome
that the government was betting on in order to generate that
budget balance," said Michael Gregory, senior economist at BMO
Capital Markets.
Whether Canadians feel confident in the economy or fearful
of a looming recession could decide the federal election. While
the voting is set for Oct. 19, Harper has the freedom to change
the date. His office has denied persistent speculation that
he'll move the vote to April.
Indeed, Harper might benefit from a later vote, given the
Bank of Canada's new prediction that the economy will start
recovering in the second half of the year, as the weaker
Canadian dollar and lower energy costs boost manufacturing and
exporting, offsetting the pain of the slowing oil sector.
Craig Fehr, Canadian market strategist at Edward Jones, said
the rate cut will be a boon for business investment.
"The impact will be pervasive across the economy," Fehr
said. "We could see businesses become more confident, be willing
to invest in future projects, expand into new markets and have
the ability to access capital at low interest rates."
Harper's main political opponent, Liberal Leader Justin
Trudeau, seized the chance on Wednesday to tell reporters that
Harper had no backup plan for the economy beyond pumping oil.
With the resource sector on the ropes in Harper's stronghold of
Alberta, Trudeau sees Harper's economic leadership - long a
strength for the trained economist - faltering.
A spokesman for Harper did not respond to a request for
comment.
Although the Liberals are the third party in Parliament,
most polls put them ahead of Harper's center-right Conservatives
and the official opposition left-leaning New Democrats, who
compete for the same segment of the electorate as the Liberals.
Ipsos-Reid pollster John Wright said the Conservatives - who
have been in power since early 2006 - were likely to campaign
strongly on their past successes.
"The narrative will be 'We took you through the worst
recession ever ... and we came out on top. Everybody stand fast,
stay the course, don't trust other guys to run the economy,'" he
told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary, Susan Taylor
and John Tilak in Toronto; Writing by Andrea Hopkins. Editing by
John Pickering)