By Allison Lampert
| OTTAWA, July 15
OTTAWA, July 15 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper's office said after the central bank cut rates on
Wednesday that the global economy is fragile and his rivals
could not be trusted to govern in such a difficult environment.
The statement came after the Bank of Canada cut its
benchmark interest rate for the second time this year to combat
a shrinking economy, a move that drove the Canadian dollar to a
six-year low.
"The global economy remains fragile and is being dragged
down by forces beyond our borders such as global oil prices, the
European debt crisis, and China's economic slowdown," Harper
spokesman Stephen Lecce said in a statement.
The cooling economy creates a challenge for Harper, who
faces an October election. His Conservative party campaigned
successfully during the three previous elections on a platform
of fiscal prudence.
The statement said Liberal leader Justin Trudeau would not
be able to manage Canada's economy, while NDP leader Thomas
Mulcair would offer "high tax, high debt policies."
The opposition parties could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Meredith Mazzilli)