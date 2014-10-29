UPDATE 1-Trump tax reform, ECB keep euro zone bond markets on edge
* ECB rate outlook also keeps investors on edge (Writes through)
OTTAWA Oct 29 Bank of Canada Governor Poloz to testify to House of Commons committee on Nov. 4 at 10:30 EST (1530 GMT)
Source text for Eikon: (here)
Further Bank of Canada coverage: (Reporting by Randall Palmer)
* ECB rate outlook also keeps investors on edge (Writes through)
LONDON, April 26 Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday said it had appointed retired high court judge Linda Dobbs to review its own handling of a fraud at the Reading branch of its HBOS unit for which six people were jailed earlier this year.