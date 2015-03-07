TORONTO, March 6 Bank of Canada Governor Stephen
Poloz said recent evidence suggests damage from the oil shock is
hitting the economy earlier and spreading faster than
anticipated, but that this could also point to an earlier
rebound, the Globe and Mail reported on Friday.
In an interview with the newspaper, Poloz said the bank
believes first-quarter economic growth could be weaker than the
1.5 percent annualized rate bank anticipated in January, but
that second-quarter growth, in turn, would exceed the bank's
identical 1.5 percent projection.
(For a link to the story, click here)
Poloz said the fourth-quarter gross domestic product report,
released earlier this week, cemented the bank's view that the
oil-shock effects are working their way into the economy sooner
than the bank had expected.
Poloz said that this increasingly front-loaded appearance to
the oil shock makes an even stronger argument in favor of the
bank's decision to cut rates in January, rather than, using the
January rate decision to forewarn the markets of a cut that then
could have then followed in March.
"The more front-loaded it is, the more glad I am that we
acted right away, as opposed to waiting," he said.
He suggested that should the first-quarter numbers be
disappointing, his inclination would be to view that as an
"earlier" drag from oil, rather than a "bigger" drag.
He said that at some point in the second half of the year,
the improving momentum in the non-energy export side of the
economy should take over from the oil-related slowdown as the
economy's dominant feature, and the overall theme should again
be an economy that is gradually closing its output gap. He noted
that the export-oriented side of the economy is growing at an
annualized rate of more than 5 percent, double the pace of the
overall economy in the fourth quarter.
But the timing of that "crossover" to non-energy exports
taking over the country's economic driver's seat remains in
question, he said.
"By the second half, all of the positives should be
dominating," he said.
"When does the total show a stronger economy, as opposed to
a weakening economy? That's the only question that's left now."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Robert Birsel)