SANTIAGO Dec 5 The slide in oil prices will
probably cut Canadian growth by 1/3 of a percentage point in
2015, not the 1/4 point estimated in late October, Bank of
Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told Reuters on Friday.
However, U.S. growth is a little stronger than previously
forecast and this should offset some of the downward pressure
from cheap oil, Poloz said on the sidelines of an International
Monetary Fund forum in Santiago.
Poloz also said household imbalances, in which high
household debt is paralleling a hot housing market - should
gradually ease as the economy strengthens, more people get jobs
and therefore income rises faster than debt. But the household
sector remains as vulnerable as before to an external shock, he
added.
