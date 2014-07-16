TORONTO, July 16 Bank Of Canada's Poloz: The
Downside Risks To Inflation Associated With a below target
starting point have clearly diminished
* BoC's Poloz: Upside and downside risks to inflation
outlook are roughly balanced
* BoC's Poloz says does not think cost of credit is what's
holding back business investment
* BoC's Poloz: We don't have a process of natural growth in
the economy yet
* BoC's Poloz: We are neutral right now because inflation is
roughly on target
* BoC's Poloz: C$ always fluctuates wherever it is, never
seems to sit still for very long
* BoC's Poloz: C$ is critical to need for exports to grow
* News conference by BoC's Poloz ends
