OTTAWA Nov 28 The Canadian economy has some pockets of weakness but it would take a significant disruption to the Bank of Canada's outlook on inflation for the bank to consider more stimulus, Governor Stephen Poloz said on Monday.

Poloz told Bloomberg TV that some of the weak data seen recently was part of the bank's expectation that fourth-quarter growth will slow after a strong rebound in the third quarter.

