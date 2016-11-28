BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
OTTAWA Nov 28 The Canadian economy has some pockets of weakness but it would take a significant disruption to the Bank of Canada's outlook on inflation for the bank to consider more stimulus, Governor Stephen Poloz said on Monday.
Poloz told Bloomberg TV that some of the weak data seen recently was part of the bank's expectation that fourth-quarter growth will slow after a strong rebound in the third quarter.
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.