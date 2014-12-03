TORONTO Dec 3 A sharp drop in the price of oil
is a risk to the Canadian economy and inflation, but this is
partly offset by encouraging signs from the U.S. economy, the
head of the Bank of Canada said on Wednesday.
BoC Governor Stephen Poloz also said there is plenty of
capacity for the economy to grow without triggering inflation.
"We think there is plenty of capacity in the economy. We
take comprehensive measure of how much capacity there is in the
labor market indicators, output indicators. The fact is there is
a lot of room for the economy to grow," he said during an
on-stage interview in Toronto.
