Position: Bank of Canada Governor
Incumbent: Mark Carney
Date of Birth: March 16, 1965.
Term: Feb. 1, 2008 to Jan. 31, 2015. Eligible for
reappointment to a second, seven-year term.
Key Facts:
-- In addition to being Canada's central banker, in November
2011 Carney took up the helm of the Financial Stability Board,
which has been tasked by the Group of 20 leading economies to
introduce and coordinate a raft of new financial regulations.
-- Carney's 13-year career with Goldman Sachs armed
him with financial markets expertise widely viewed as an asset
in navigating the credit crisis. After working in the investment
bank's London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto offices, Carney was
appointed deputy governor of the Bank of Canada in 2003. He left
in November 2004 for a senior position in the finance
department, which included being the G7 deputy.
-- Time Magazine named Carney as one of the world's most
influential people in 2010 for helping keep the country's banks
safe through the global financial crisis.
-- He has faced occasional criticism at home for forecasts
seen as overly optimistic and for not being sufficiently
forthright about the bank's outlook on rates. But most critics
were won over by his handling of the credit crisis and 2009
recession, when he created new emergency loan facilities and
gave unusually explicit guidance on keeping interest rates at
record low levels for a specific period of time. Under Carney,
Canada became the first G7 country to start hiking interest
rates after the crisis.
-- Since becoming governor in 2008, Carney has brought in
fresh - and relatively young - faces to fill almost all the top
policy-making positions at the bank. Four of the five other
members on the governing council, which sets rates, were
appointed after he took the helm. In addition, advisers he hired
include a Goldman Sachs Canada executive and a former chief
economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.