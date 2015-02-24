Feb 24 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada Governor Poloz says factoring political risk in a quantitative way is difficult

* Bank of Canada's Poloz says european financial system stronger than might have been guessed, but still much work to do

* Bank of Canada's Poloz says Europe has managed to muddle through reasonably well despite challenges

* Bank of Canada's Poloz says phase of new company creation just seems to be beginning

* Bank of Canada's Poloz says labor market capacity is key indicator that we have a way to go to full capacity

* Bank of Canada's Poloz says our assumption on oil price working out not too badly

* Bank of Canada's Poloz says quantitative easing worked in economies where it was used Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Hodgson and Leah Schnurr)