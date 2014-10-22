BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
TORONTO Oct 22 The Canadian economy has "considerable excess capacity" and continued monetary stimulus is needed to close the gap, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in a statement on Wednesday following the central bank's October monetary policy statement.
Poloz said forward guidance remained a key element of the bank's policy tool kit - but one reserved for times there are net benefits to its use. The bank had dropped any reference to taking a neutral stance on interest rates in its report and kept its key overnight rate at 1 percent.
The central bank canceled a scheduled news conference Wednesday morning after a gunman shot a solider at the canadian War Memorial in Ottawa and the parliament building was locked down. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, April 19 The White House is aware of "potential negative impacts" from a review ordered by President Donald Trump of whether lifting sanctions through the Iran nuclear deal was in U.S. national security interests, his spokesman said on Wednesday.