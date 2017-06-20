By Ethan Lou
| CALGARY, Alberta, June 20
CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc
will seek on Tuesday to convince investors of the value
of an unpopular acquisition this year amid continuing skepticism
from shareholders.
At an annual investor event in Toronto, Chief Executive
Brian Ferguson is expected to unveil plans for asset sales to
cut debt assumed for the C$17 billion ($12.9 billion) March
purchase of some ConocoPhillips assets in Canada.
The deal effectively doubled Cenovus' assets, a move the
company has said would allow it to utilize economies of scale to
lower costs. Cenovus shares have since fallen about 40 percent
to just above C$10, wiping out $6.7 billion in the company's
market value.
Two months after the deal is too soon to realize any
benefits of the acquisition, and shareholders lack faith in
management's ability to deliver, Laura Lau, senior vice
president at Toronto-based Brompton Group, said in an interview.
Brompton holds 183,800 Cenovus shares.
"They're not going to give them the benefit of the doubt,"
Lau said.
She said the same goes for asset sales. "It's too soon to
actually know," she said. "What's probably likely is: 'We've put
the package out. These are the packages, and these are the
possible bids.'"
When asked about investors' skepticism, Cenovus spokesman
Brett Harris said, "With respect to our conversations with
individual investors, that's not something we would discuss
publicly."
Cenovus expects a "fulsome discussion" about the acquired
assets and the company's longer-term outlook on Tuesday, Harris
said without providing additional details.
Royal Bank of Canada analyst Greg Pardy said in a note on
Monday that questions from investors had increased over the past
month, with the most significant being whether Cenovus can
achieve its asset-sale target.
Cenovus has said it wants to raise C$3.6 billion by selling
its Pelican Lake and Suffield oil assets and potentially others,
including parts of its Deep Basin gas play, newly acquired from
ConocoPhillips, which had been unpopular among investors who saw
it as unwanted diversification.
"Most people view they overpaid for the assets, and now two
months later, we're sitting with higher interest rates and oil
prices that are 10 percent lower," said Len Racioppo, managing
director of Toronto-based Coerente Capital Management.
"They say they want to sell assets, but how do you sell
assets and what kind of a price do you get when you bought them
at $50-something a barrel, and now we're at $45 a barrel?"
Racioppo said.
Racioppo wrote to the Toronto Stock Exchange's regulator
seeking to halt the deal soon after it was announced. He manages
more than 500,000 shares on clients' behalf.
Cenovus spokesman Harris said the company had invited its
100 largest shareholders to Tuesday's event, and Coerente was
not among them.
"We can only have so many people attend the event in person.
In fact, we have a waiting list, which is why we’re also
webcasting the event," Harris said.
($1 = 1.3215 Canadian dollars)
