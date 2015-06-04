(Adds context on Canadian crude-by-rail volumes)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, June 4 Cenovus Energy Inc
, Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, has agreed to
buy the Bruderheim, Alberta, crude-by-rail terminal from Canexus
Corp for C$75 million in cash, the two companies said
on Thursday.
The 70,000 barrel-per-day Bruderheim facility was western
Canada's first unit train terminal, capable of loading more than
100 tank cars of crude in one go at a cheaper rate than mixed
cargo manifest trains.
It is connected by pipeline to projects in Alberta's vast
oil sands, the world's third largest crude reserves, and was
seen as a front-runner in what many industry observers forecast
would be a Canadian crude-by-rail boom.
But the terminal, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of
Edmonton, has struggled to reach full capacity since it opened
in late 2013. It was put up for sale last August after
construction costs spiraled to C$356 million.
Canexus, a Calgary-based chemicals and handling company,
which also owns sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali plants in
Canada and Brazil, said it will use the sale proceeds to pay
down bank debt.
"By returning to our roots as a pure chemical producer, we
are returning to what we do best," Canexus Chief Executive Doug
Wonnacott said.
Cenovus is already a committed shipper at the Bruderheim
terminal and will buy the unit and manifest train operations,
pipeline connections to the facility and some above and below
ground storage.
The oil sands producer said the acquisition would help
maximize market access, capture global prices for its oil and
give access to niche markets not served by pipeline.
"As the owner of the facility, we reduce our risk of having
to compete for expensive rail terminal capacity during periods
of pipeline congestion or potentially having production volumes
stranded," said Bob Pease, executive vice president of markets,
products and transportation.
Cenovus will hire a third-party service provider to manage
the facility, and said the terminal could be expanded if
changing market conditions make rail economics more attractive.
The current discount on heavy Canadian crude bought in
Alberta is too narrow to offset the cost of shipping it by rail
to U.S. markets.
So far the Canadian crude-by-rail boom, forecast to hit
700,000 bpd by end-2016 according to the Canadian Association of
Petroleum Producers, has failed to materialize.
National Energy Board data on Wednesday showed Canadian
crude-by-rail exports plunged 28 percent in the first quarter of
2015, as shippers moved more oil by pipeline, which is cheaper.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)