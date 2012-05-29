* Record 14.8 pct of population aged 65 or over
* Canada population 3rd youngest in G8 after Russia, U.S.
* Fastest-growing age group is 60-64
* Expert says Canada ill-equipped for rising health costs
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, May 29 Canada's population is aging
fast, and the number of people over 65 hit a new record in 2011,
official statistics showed on Tuesday, a trend that will steepen
in coming years as baby boomers retire.
Canada's overall population remains younger than that of
some of its biggest trading partners. But the growing number of
elderly is still expected to put enormous pressure on the
government to cover soaring healthcare and pension costs.
Census figures released on Tuesday showed that Canadians
aged 65 or older represented 14.8 percent of the population in
2011, up from 13.7 percent five years earlier, for a total of
nearly five million.
Yet Canada's population remains among the youngest in the G8
industrialized nations because the bulk of people in the
post-war baby boom - those born between 1946 and 1965 - are
still working, Statistics Canada said in its latest batch of
census data.
"In 2011, only the United States and Russia had a lower
proportion of seniors than Canada... The baby boom in Canada was
larger than in many other G8 countries, and most baby boomers
have not yet reached age 65," Statscan said.
Seniors accounted for 23.4 percent of the population in
Japan - the world's oldest population; 16.5 percent in the
United Kingdom; 13 percent in the United States and 12.9 percent
in Russia.
But the demographics in Canada are at a turning point.
Statscan projects that by 2016, the country will have more
seniors than children for the first time in its history.
The age group on the cusp of retirement - 60 to 64 - grew
29.1 percent between 2006 and 2011, nearly five times faster
than the overall population growth of 5.9 percent.
"This suggests that population aging will accelerate in
Canada in the coming years," the agency said.
That means fewer taxpayers to pay for social programs that
i nclude a comprehensive state-funded medical system.
Even though Canada's population has been aging, it has had a
stable work force for the past 30 years, at about 68 percent of
the population.
That is also about to change, said Rod Beaujot, a
sociologist at Western University in London, Ontario.
"The portion of the population 15 and over who are employed
will start to decline now so that there'll be more people in
retirement ages," he said.
CONTROVERSIAL POLICY MOVES
Beaujot says the Conservative government should not have cut
taxes, as it did in the past six years, because it could have
put aside that revenue to pay for baby boomer healthcare.
"Instead, we've reduced our taxes and thus we've increased
recently our debt load, so we're not well-placed to fund the
health costs of the elderly except by taxing the young people
more," he said.
Government efforts to cope with the aging population have
a lready sparked controversy.
First off, Ottawa unilaterally imposed new limits on the
amount of money the federal government will give provincial
governments to finance healthcare, a provincial responsibility.
From 2016 it will limit the growth in transfer payments to
the level of nominal growth in gross domestic project, currently
seen at 4.5 percent, down from a fixed 6 percent annual increase
from through to 2016.
Angry provincial leaders said Ottawa has simply dumped the
problem on them, making it impossible to cope with the
inevitable surge in healthcare costs as Canadians age.
The government also aims to raise the eligibility age to 67
from 65 for Old Age Security, a key pillar of the pension
program aimed at lower-income seniors. It says the changes are
needed to make the program affordable in the long term, but
opposition legislators slammed it as an attack on the most
vulnerable seniors.
