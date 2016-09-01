BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
(Corrects application date to end Sept, not end of 2016, and name of official in second paragraph)
BEIJING Aug 31 Canada will apply to join the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the bank's president Jin Liqun said on Wednesday in a statement issued ahead of a news conference.
Canada will submit its application to join the AIIB by the end of September 2016, said Daniel Lauzon, a Canadian finance ministry official.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago