BEIJING Feb 8 Canadian plane maker Bombardier Inc flatly denied on Wednesday a German media report that it could sell a stake in its commercial aviation unit to the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp of China.

Bombardier shares rose more than 3 percent in Toronto trading on Tuesday, helped higher by the report in Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper.

"We don't understand where they came up with this ... It is completely false. There is no truth to it," Bombardier CEO Pierre Beaudoin told Reuters in an interview in Beijing.