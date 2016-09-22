(Recasts, adds industry comment)
By David Ljunggren and Rod Nickel
OTTAWA/WINNIPEG, Sept 22 Canada and China have
agreed on a long-term solution to a trade dispute over C$2
billion ($1.53 billion) worth of annual canola sales, leaders of
the two countries said on Thursday, setting aside their spat
over the crop as they seek to broaden trade ties.
China announced plans this year to toughen its standard on
foreign material, called dockage, in Canadian canola shipments,
before twice backing down near its deadlines. Even so, sales
from Canada, the world's biggest exporter of the
yellow-flowering crop, slowed.
The solution is "predictable, science-based and stable,"
ensuring access for Canadian shipments to China, Canadian Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau said in Ottawa at a joint press
conference with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.
China, which has said it was concerned about the foreign
material spreading a crop disease called blackleg, had intended
to change its standard on Sept. 1 before agreeing to continue
negotiations with Canada leading up to meetings in Ottawa.
Li said the agreement runs until 2020, and in the meantime,
the countries will study the risk dockage may pose, he said.
"For China, we have pretty sufficient amount of time to
increase the quality of exports to China," Li said through an
interpreter. "That agreement is in the larger picture of
Canada-China relations."
Canadian exporters, which include Richardson International,
Glencore PLC unit Viterra Inc, and Cargill
Ltd, have raised concerns that the tougher standard
would curb sales to China as it raises their costs. Industry
analysts have said China's stance was likely linked to high
domestic stockpiles.
"This brings much-needed stability to the canola industry,"
said Patti Miller, president of the Canola Council of Canada,
which represents exporters and farmers, as well as other farm
companies.
Few details were released, but sources with knowledge of the
deal said the maximum level of dockage China accepts will
continue to be 2.5 percent of a shipment. China had intended to
lower the maximum to 1 percent.
Some Canadian exporters made sales to China based on its
tougher specifications, but others balked. The agreement will
now give the exporters and Chinese processors confidence to sign
contracts, Miller said.
The crop, also called rapeseed, is crushed in China,
Canada's biggest canola export market, to produce vegetable oil
and animal feed.
ICE Canada canola futures rose 1.5 percent, touching
the day's highs after news of the agreement.
($1 = 1.3058 Canadian dollars)
(Writing by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and James Dalgleish)