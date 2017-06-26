June 25 China has signed an agreement to stop
conducting state-sponsored cyberattacks against the Canadian
private sector, the Globe and Mail reported on Sunday, citing an
official communiqué.
The agreement was worked out on Friday during talks in
Ottawa between senior communist party official Wang Yongqing and
Canada's national security and intelligence adviser, Daniel
Jean, the report said. tgam.ca/2sbLoQd
"This is something that three or four years ago (Beijing)
would not even have entertained in the conversation," Globe and
Mail reported, citing a Canadian government official, who is not
authorized to speak on the record for the government.
The new agreement only covers economic espionage, which
includes hacking corporate secrets and proprietary technology,
but does not preclude China from conducting state-sponsored
cyberattacks against the Canadian government or military, the
report said.
"The two sides agreed that neither country's government
would conduct or knowingly support cyber-enabled theft of
intellectual property, including trade secrets or other
confidential business information, with the intent of providing
competitive advantages to companies or commercial sectors," the
Globe and Mail reported, citing an official communiqué drawn up
between China and Canada.
Offices of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and
Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
China's foreign ministry also did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Ben Blanchard in BEIJING;
Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)