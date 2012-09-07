* Canada says needs C$650 billion investment in energy
* United States, Norway, France also investing
* Canada now examining CNOOC bid for Nexen
By Jim Morris
VANCOUVER, Sept 7 China is not the only possible
source of the massive investment that Canada needs to develop
its oil-rich tar sands and other energy assets, Natural
Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on Friday.
Cash-rich Chinese companies are showing an increased
interest in Canadian oil and gas and Ottawa is currently
reviewing a $15.1 billion takeover bid for Canadian oil company
Nexen Inc by Chinese state-owned firm CNOOC Ltd
.
The CNOOC bid is causing political tensions, since some
members of the governing Conservative Party are uneasy about the
idea of a state-owned Chinese company buying assets in Canada.
Oliver -- who says Canada's energy patch needs at least
C$650 billion ($665 billion) in investment over the next decade
-- dismissed the suggestion that China was the sole nation with
access to such sums.
"China is not the only source of capital in the world. We
have had investment from the United States, more from the United
States than any other country," he told reporters in Vancouver.
That said, if the CNOOC bid is approved, Chinese investment
in the tar sands and Canadian energy assets in the last year
alone will have hit more than C$20 billion, far more than any
other country over the same period.
Oliver cited France, the Netherlands, Japan and Malaysia as
other investors.
"We are welcoming and our regulatory system does not
discriminate against foreign companies once they arrive. So
Canada is a destination for a lot of foreign capital. We want to
continue to make it that way," he said.
Oliver said his comments should not be taken as a hint of
whether Canada will approve the CNOOC bid or not.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday that Ottawa
would study CNOOC's approach particularly closely because the
deal is large and the company is a state-owned enterprise.
Harper went to China in February to promote Canadian oil.
Canada exports almost no crude to China and will not be able to
do so until more pipelines are built from the Alberta tar sands
to ports in British Columbia on Canada's Pacific Coast.
There is increasing opposition in British Columbia to the
idea of building pipelines, which critics say will mean an
increase in tanker traffic and the chances of a catastrophic
spill.
One of the proposed pipelines would be built by Enbridge Inc
, which was blasted by U.S. regulators in late July over
an "absolutely unacceptable" spill in the U.S. Midwest.
Oliver promised Ottawa would put in place "world-class"
pipeline and tanker safety measures before any project began.
"We are not going to go ahead with a project that would
jeopardize the safety of the environment, or the safety of
British Columbians," he told reporters.
Oliver noted that oil tankers had been moving safely along
Canada's West Coast since the 1930s.