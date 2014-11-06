(Adds Canadian legislator putting pressure on Harper)
By Andrea Hopkins
HANGZHOU, China Nov 6 Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper arrived in China on Thursday, facing the delicate
task of improving economic ties with a major trading partner
without sparking voter backlash or a revolt within his own party
a year ahead of an election.
Dogged by low approval ratings, a cabinet divided on China
policy and popular opposition to closer ties with the Asian
giant, Harper needs notable victories, such as the release of a
detained Canadian couple, to be able to count the trip a
success.
Whether he can achieve those ends depends on Beijing, which
is unhappy about Canadian accusations of cyber hacking and what
it considers a less-than-welcoming investment approach.
The stakes are high for Harper, who last went to China in
February 2012 and ended a successful visit by promising Ottawa
would do all it could to meet the Chinese appetite for oil.
Little has gone right since then, and he is now under
pressure from the business community to boost ties with the
superpower to help a struggling Canadian economy.
"China represents tremendous opportunities for Canada,"
Harper said last week, adding he wanted to help business "truly
take advantage of China's large, diverse and dynamic economy".
Canadian officials see China as an obvious source of much of
the C$650 billion ($570 billion) of investment they say is
needed to develop Canada's resource sector over the next decade.
But pleasing corporate leaders and business groups risks
alienating those voters who view China with suspicion and
Chinese foreign investment with hostility.
The concerns derive from restrictions on religious freedom
and human rights in China, as well as practical worries about
Chinese state influence in Canada's resource sector.
Chinese oil giant CNOOC made a bid for Canadian energy
company Nexen in 2012, prompting unprecedented unrest among
legislators in Harper's Conservative Party, who said they feared
Beijing wanted to gain control over what are the world's
third-largest crude oil reserves.
Harper approved the CNOOC purchase but banned future
takeover bids for Canadian energy companies by foreign
state-owned enterprises. Before the new guidelines, Chinese
companies had invested about C$25 billion in Canadian oil sands
producers and other oil and gas companies.
Since the restrictions were put in place, no Chinese
companies have made acquisitions in the Canadian oil patch.
The friendly tone of Harper's recent remarks contrast with
Canada's public denunciation in July of what it said was an
attempt by Chinese hackers to break into a key computer network.
Days later, Chinese security authorities detained a Canadian
Christian couple, Kevin and Julia Garratt, near the North Korean
border.
One well-placed Conservative source said influential
Employment Minister Jason Kenney, a major opponent of
rapprochement with China, had made it clear he did not want the
visit to go ahead as long as the Garratts were still in jail.
Rob Anders, another Conservative legislator who has been
highly critical of China, added to the pressure by making clear
he wanted Harper to raise the case of the Garratts.
"I always have concerns with regard to Chinese human rights
issues and I hope they get raised. We always have hope that that
regime will change its policies," Anders told reporters on
Thursday when asked about the imprisoned couple.
The sensitivities surrounding the trip are reflected in the
careful way it has been constructed.
The business itinerary of the five-day visit comes first,
with Harper spending two days in the industrial center of
Hangzhou before traveling to Beijing, a departure from the pomp
and circumstance that would normally greet the start of a state
visit.
Harper is "keen to avoid the photos of flags and handshake,
the bad visuals of an overly cozy relationship", said Brock
University professor Charles Burton, a former Canadian diplomat
who served two tours in China.
The trip may present "more downside than upside" for Harper,
Burton said.
($1=$1.14 Canadian)
