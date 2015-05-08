TORONTO May 8 China's state-backed property
developer Greenland Group said on Friday it was looking to
expand further into Canada after breaking ground on a highrise
hotel-condominium in downtown Toronto.
Greenland said last year it plans to speed up its
international expansion, focusing on first tier cities in
developed countries.
Greenland Canada General Manager Henry Cao said China's
second-largest residential developer is looking for more
"medium-sized" projects in Toronto, similar in scope to the
C$350 million ($290 million)to C$400 million hotel and
condominium project underway in Toronto's business district.
"We are looking at the potential opportunities here in
Toronto, but we are also in a very initial exploration of other
cities - Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary," Cao said in an interview
following the groundbreaking ceremony for a double-towered
Toronto hotel-condo project dubbed King Blue.
Greenland missed the start of the condo boom that has long
gripped Canada - and which some observers fear has already
tipped into oversupply - but it is confident that population
growth will continue to support more building, Cao said.
"We are not at the very beginning joining the party, but we
think we are not joining a party which will be ending very
soon," Cao said. "With so many population increases in the city
in the near future, there will be demand for housing."
While Greenland will be the 100 percent owner-operator of
the Primus-brand Toronto hotel and condo, Cao said the developer
would also consider partnerships, including minority stakes, in
other Canadian projects.
"We are open to all the deal structures," he said.
The Shanghai-based property developer said in December its
overseas sales are likely to reach $3.9 billion this year, up 30
percent from a year earlier and exceeding its target, as the
company diversifies abroad.
Greenland's investment in the United States reached $6
billion with its involvement in a $5 billion project in New York
in which it holds a 70 percent stake - the biggest investment in
the country by a Chinese developer, according to Greenland.
It has also developed projects in London and Sydney.
($1 = 1.2087 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)