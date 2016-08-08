(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text.)
By Ethan Lou
TORONTO Aug 8 Canada has been seizing
increasing amounts of undeclared or suspected criminal money
from mainland Chinese travelers, border officials said, with the
amount confiscated last year more than double that taken in
2013.
Capital flight in various forms has been a growing concern
for China, with factors ranging from the depreciation of the
yuan to an anti-corruption campaign launched by Chinese
President Xi Jinping at the end of 2012.
Reuters obtained limited seizure figures from the Canada
Border Services Agency under the country's access-to-information
laws. The agency provided more comprehensive numbers in July.
The data showed seizures from Chinese citizens dipped by
about one-quarter from 2012 to 2013, when they were at C$5.5
million ($4.22 million). Seizures jumped to nearly C$11.5
million last year.
At least C$6.5 million has been seized so far in 2016. By
year end, that figure could eclipse 2015 levels, as the data
consistently showed more seizures in the second half.
According to the agency, suspected criminal proceeds and
undeclared money over C$10,000 could be seized. The former is
forfeit, while the latter can be returned on payment of a
C$250-to-C$5,000 fine.
The agency's numbers did not separate the two and did not
indicate the exact origins of the seized money.
Canadian border service spokeswoman Esme Bailey said it is
not unusual for the amounts seized to vary from year to year,
and the agency does not base enforcement on nationality.
A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Canada, Yang Yundong,
said his government always urges citizens to "learn in detail
and comply with" Canadian law. He said China's own law
enforcement does not tolerate illegally carrying money abroad.
China said last year more than one-quarter of its 100
most-wanted corruption suspects had fled to Canada.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police declined to comment on the
number of Chinese corruption suspects in the country. Canada's
Department of Justice said it does not track those numbers.
In the United States, penalties for not declaring currency
over $10,000 can include a fine of up to $500,000 and up to 10
years in prison.
The value of U.S. seizures from Chinese citizens arriving by
air, while roughly on par with Canada, consistently accounts for
under 10 percent of the total, the U.S. border agency said.
Such seizures from Canada's three largest airports alone
make up more than one-quarter, according to the country's data.
($1 = 1.3021 Canadian dollars)
(Addiitonal reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York and Julie
Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Sandra
Maler)