BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
GENEVA, April 25 A World Trade Organization dispute panel largely upheld Canada's complaint against Chinese restrictions on trade in cellulose pulp on Tuesday, a product used for making rayon fabric, paper, packaging and banknotes.
China had imposed anti-dumping duties on the imports from Canada in 2013, prompting Canada to complain to the WTO in October 2014. The WTO ruling, which can be appealed by either side, said China had failed to show that pulp from Canada had damaged China's industry. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.