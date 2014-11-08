BEIJING Nov 8 Canadian and Chinese companies
have signed trade deals worth more than C$2.5 billion, despite
continued tension over the detention of two Canadians near the
North Korean border.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said the more than 20
commercial agreements signed between executives from both
countries are expected to create more than 2,000 jobs in
industries as diverse as aerospace, infrastructure, mining,
energy and agri-food.
He also raised the case of expatriates Kevin and Julia
Garratt, held by China for suspected theft of military and
intelligence information and for threatening national security.
The couple, long time residents of China, operated a coffee shop
near the North Korean border.
At a news conference following the bilateral meetings
between Harper and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who sits on the
elite politburo standing committee of the ruling Communist
Party, Li said China respected human rights.
"As for the case, I want to reiterate that China is a
country ruled by law, and is developing its legal institutions.
The judicial authorities in China will handle the case in
accordance with the law. At the same time the legal rights and
interests of the people concerned will be protected," Li said.
"The governments of the two countries have also discussed
and negotiated visits by consular officials," he said.
Harper was silent on the sensitive Garratt issue during the
news conference but a spokesman said later that he had raised
the issue during his meeting with Li. In a speech earlier in the
day to Canadian and Chinese business groups, Harper said
Canada's prosperity is rooted in both economic freedom and
respect for the rule of law, democracy and human rights.
The detention of the Garratts came less than a week after
Canada accused Chinese hackers of breaking into a key computer
network, the first time it has ever singled out China for such a
security breach. Beijing dismissed the allegations as
"irresponsible."
The headline deal was an agreement between China's and
Canada's central banks to a currency swap worth 200 billion yuan
($32.67 billion) or C$30 billion.
That will help set up a clearing bank, and allow the two
banks to swap currencies if needed to ease trade and investment.
The yuan clearing bank would be the first in the Americas, and
allow Canadian financial institutions to use it to process
payments for their customers in yuan.
Harper said deals also included an investment agreement in
the sustainable technologies sector between Canadian-owned
Airborne China Ltd and Heilongjiang InterChina Water Ltd to
cooperate on air pollution reduction projects in China.
Canadian-owned Plasco China signed an agreement with
Shougang Group to bring Plasco's waste-to-energy technology to
China. Canadian-owned Kryton International Inc and Beijing Maple
Real Estate Company Ltd Group reached a deal to use Kryton
International Inc.'s environmentally-friendly waterproof
concrete technology and products in the Chinese company's
development projects.
