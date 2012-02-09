* Pact allows more Canadian uranium into China
* China fastest growing nuclear market in world
* Uranium to be used for civilian nuclear program
BEIJING, Feb 9 Canada has reached a deal
with China that will make it easier for Cameco Corp and
other Canadian uranium producers to sell nuclear fuel into the
fastest-growing market for atomic power.
The trade deal, announced on Thursday during Prime Minister
Stephen Harper's visit to China, allows Cameco - the largest
publicly listed producer - to sell uranium from its Canadian
projects into China. Details of the agreement were not provided.
"This agreement will help Canadian uranium companies to
substantially increase exports to China, the world's fastest
growing market for these products," Harper's office said in a
statement.
China currently operates some 13 nuclear reactors, with a
total nuclear power output of about 11 gigawatts. The Asian
country, which has 27 reactors under construction, plans to
boost output to 80 gigawatts by 2020.
By contrast, the United States has 104 nuclear
reactors.
Construction of reactors in China is expected to outweigh
the decommissioning of plants in Japan, where reactors were
taken offline in the wake of the Fukushima disaster last March,
and in Germany, where the Japanese disaster led to a policy
shift away from nuclear power.
In 2010, Cameco signed two deals with China to provide the
country more than 50 million pounds of uranium over 15 years.
Cameco has major uranium projects in Canada, the United States,
Kazakhstan and Australia.
"We couldn't deliver Canadian uranium here until this
agreement was signed so it opened the door for us to do that,"
said Chief Executive Tim Gitzel, who is part of a trade
delegation visiting China this week with the Canadian prime
minister.
Canada and China are working to finalize the text of the
agreement and expect it to be completed within the next few
months, according to the release.
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Cameco, which will report its
fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Thursday, plans to
boost its uranium production to 40 million pounds a year by
2018.