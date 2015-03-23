OTTAWA, March 23 Canada's export agency signed a
deal with China's biggest bank on Monday to promote the use of
the yuan as a settlement currency in trade-related transactions,
as officials in Toronto prepared to launch the first yuan
trading hub in the Americas.
Export Development Canada (EDC) signed the memorandum of
understanding with the Canadian subsidiary of Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd, the hub's clearing
bank.
The two institutions will be "looking at ways to make the
transactional aspect of Canadian and Chinese trade a little less
cumbersome," EDC Senior Vice President Mairead Lavery said in a
statement.
The trading hub and clearing center was scheduled to launch
later on Monday in Toronto.
Canadian banks currently have to convert from Canadian
dollars into U.S. dollars before settling trade payments in
yuan. The trading hub will eliminate costs to clients by
enabling settlements to be made directly in yuan.
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce estimated in November that
the trading hub could boost Canadian exports to China by C$32
billion ($25.44 billion) over the next decade, and cut Canadian
importers' costs by as much as C$2.75 billion.
EDC said it was already conducting more business in yuan as
demand for exposure to the currency increases. On March 16, it
issued a 1 billion yuan ($161.19 million) bond, which it said
was purchased by central banks within hours.
($1 = 1.2577 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi)
