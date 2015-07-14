By Mike De Souza
| CALGARY, July 14
CALGARY, July 14 The leader of the oil-rich
Canadian province of Alberta is endorsing calls from her
counterparts to strengthen action to fight climate change.
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said on Tuesday that her
government would sign a declaration made in April by other
provinces that agreed to work together to press the federal
government to take an "ambitious" position at an international
climate change summit in Paris at the end of 2015.
Alberta's oil sands industry is the fastest growing source
of carbon-dioxide emissions in Canada. The province is also the
largest source of U.S. oil imports, but it has faced
international criticism from environmental groups that accuse it
of weak oversight of producers.
Environmentalists have targeted the oil sands industry
through campaigns to block major infrastructure projects such as
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline to the U.S.
Gulf Coast and its proposed Energy East pipeline to Eastern
Canada.
Notley's recently elected left-leaning New Democratic Party
government boosted the cost it charges producers for excess
greenhouse gas emissions in June, explaining that it needed to
demonstrate it was taking climate change seriously.
Other Canadian provinces signed on to calls for stronger
action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and shift to a
low-carbon economy during a summit hosted by Quebec Premier
Philippe Couillard in April. Alberta, which was in the middle of
an election campaign, did not attend that meeting.
"We made a point of saying that we agreed with the
principles that were in that declaration and were pleased to
sign onto them," Notley told reporters on Tuesday, following a
meeting with Couillard in Quebec City.
She also said she discussed the Energy East pipeline with
Couillard and invited him to lead a Quebec business delegation
to Alberta later this year to pursue their talks.
(Reporting By Mike De Souza; Editing by Bernard Orr)