* Insurers book double-digit gains in past two weeks
* Bond yields mean less pressure on earnings
* Analysts say too early to jump in
By Cameron French
TORONTO, March 25 After steep losses in
2011, life insurers are suddenly among the hottest plays on the
Canadian market, though the stocks may have trouble building on
their gains given a murky profit outlook and recent changes in
their business mix.
With a 13 percent rise over the past two weeks, Industrial
Alliance leads a group that has been hit hard since the
financial crisis in 2008.
The group was caught flat-footed by the stock market plunge
in 2008, which caused losses on their guaranteed investment
products. Since then, volatile stocks and falling bond yields
have forced them to take charges to guarantee future
obligations, further hitting their share prices.
A recent rise in bond yields - spurred by a market-friendly
comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve this month and healthier
U.S. economic data - has brought back investors eager to catch a
recovering sector on the upswing.
But analysts caution that while the rise in bond yields is
definitely a positive for the companies, it's too early to say
they're out of the woods.
"If you buy a lifeco right now, you're making a leveraged
bet that the 10-year and 30-year bond yields will tick up.
That's all it is," said Peter Routledge, an analyst at National
Bank Financial. "Nothing has changed over the last two weeks in
terms of earnings outlook."
MARKET-RELATED LOSSES
In addition to Industrial Alliance, Manulife Financial
, Sun Life Financial and Great-West Lifeco
have risen 11 percent, 12 percent and 4 percent,
respectively, versus a flat performance of the benchmark S&P/TSX
composite index.
Under Canadian accounting rules, life insurers must keep
adjusting their projections of returns from the huge investment
portfolios that back their policy obligations.
Canadian government bond yields recently hit a 2012 high,
with yield on the 30-year issue rising to to 2.836
percent from a record low 2.413 percent in December.
When lower stocks or bond yields reduce return projections,
the insurers must take the difference out of their profits,
which has led to steep quarterly losses during quarters when
markets are weak.
While the companies take losses when yields fall, a flat to
slightly higher market does not mean easy sailing, analysts
note.
Indeed, if rates stay at their current level for the long
term, the insurers would have to take more losses on longer-term
obligations, meaning that rising yields are needed just to
preserve the status quo.
To get to the point of a meaningful improvement in earnings
expectations, a more substantial and lasting move is needed.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Andre-Philippe Hardy said
interest rates need to rise 50 basis points and stock markets
have to rise 8 percent in each of the next two years for the
companies to meet return-on-equity estimates of 10 to 12
percent.
"We would not chase this rally," he said in a note, adding
that he does not expect the recent market moves to have a
meaningful impact on first-quarter results.
DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD
The lack of positive profit impact from the market move is
largely the result of the insurers' efforts over the past two
years to waterproof their results against market volatility.
Both Manulife and Sun Life have heavily hedged against both
stock and bond movements and cut out products that exposed them
to losses in weak markets.
This has reduced negative earnings shocks over the last
year, but also means there will be less of a positive impact as
markets rebound from current levels.
A lot of the profits that they were booking ... they didn't
have the hedging costs built in," said David Beattie, an analyst
at Moody's Investors Service. "So it's really just a question of
how they regain their profitability given the constraints around
the product offerings they have now."
Despite their caution, analysts agree the life insurers are
priced well below what the health of their core businesses would
otherwise suggest, and at current prices, the group offers
compelling dividend yields.
But they also warn the recent shift in bond yields could
quite easily reverse itself, meaning a wait-and-see approach is
the right strategy.
"The problem is if the U.S. economy hiccups again, or
something happens unexpectedly with China, or something happens
with Europe, you'll have a flight back into U.S. Treasuries, and
down go yields," Routledge said.
"You buy a certain amount of systemic risk totally unrelated
to the business franchises that these companies have when you
buy a lifeco."