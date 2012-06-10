* Lower profile firms thriving as RIM struggles
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 10 The factories of Celestica Inc
once hummed to the steady production of BlackBerry
smartphones. But the contract electronics manufacturer has
stepped out from the shrinking shadow of once-dominant
smartphone maker Research In Motion Ltd.
It still works with RIM, but these days Celestica is just as
likely to be building solar panels, wind turbines or bespoke
equipment for medical, aerospace or defense customers at its
Toronto headquarters.
It is one of a string of Canadian technology companies
building their businesses quietly while most attention stays
firmly fixed on the falling fortunes of the former tech darling
from Waterloo, Ontario.
In fact, Montreal-based IT services provider CGI Group
is threatening RIM's long-held title as Canada's
biggest tech stock as investors pushed CGI's value above C$5
billion ($4.85 billion) after it announced a major acquisition
last month.
RIM's Waterloo neighbor Open Text Corp last year
joined it in notching more than $1 billion in annual revenue.
"These are all multibillion-dollar companies ... all very
successful and with very strong returns and no one's talking
about them," said Tom Liston, director of research at investment
bank Versant Partners.
Versant specializes in a more recent crop of Canadian
technology shares that are now coming into view for mainstream
investors that have typically focused on resource and financial
stocks.
With the demise of Nortel Networks and decline of RIM, tech
no longer moves the Canadian market as it once did. The S&P/TSX
Information Technology subgroup makes up just 1.2
percent of the benchmark index and has underperformed
it so far this year.
For big-time money managers accustomed to the situation in
the United States, where tech companies account for about a
fifth of stock market value, Canadian tech beyond RIM barely
gets a mention.
"If we triple weighted the IT index in Canada we're at 3
percent instead of 1, I'm not sure that moves the needle," said
Michael Greenberg, a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton's
multi-asset strategies group, which has $8 billion invested in
Canada out of $31 billion globally.
LOOKING BEYOND RIM
Still, opportunities to invest beckon beyond Canada's
struggling tech totem.
Of the six companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange's IT
index, CGI is the star, up more than 21 percent since the start
of the year. RIM has fallen almost 25 percent.
The next weakest stock is Wi-Lan Inc, a
much-smaller patent licensing firm, which is down 12 percent.
Celestica is up 4 percent. Open Text has slipped 8 percent and
satellite-maker MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd
is down almost 6 percent.
But those six are just the tip of an iceberg whose true size
has been highlighted in the past year by a string of sizable
takeovers of Canadian tech companies by major players such as
International Business Machines Corp, Siemens AG
and Salesforce.com Inc.
Among the companies still standing as independents is SXC
Health Solutions Corp, which has a higher valuation
than RIM. Originally a software company that processed pharmacy
scripts, it was moved to the Toronto exchange's healthcare index
as it expanded into a full-service pharmacy benefits manager
that is picking up market share in the massive U.S. healthcare
industry.
Its 68 percent share price rise this year is the sole reason
the healthcare sector has outperformed all others on the TSX
benchmark index.
Constellation Software Inc - which buys software
companies in niche markets where majors SAP AG and
Oracle Corp aren't playing - has a C$2 billion market
cap but was left out of the tech index due to its lower
liquidity.
Some analysts think it will likely be added soon as the
OMERS pension fund sells its major holding out on to the public
market. Constellation went public in 2006 for C$18 and now
trades above C$90. It's up 19 percent this year.
"People look at RIM and see that it's not performing and
probably don't look underneath, where you have a Constellation
or SXC performing exceeding well," said Versant's Liston.
QUIET GROWTH
Further down the valuation chain, investors willing to
engage with smaller companies can find in Canada a handful that
might need more patience but could tempt with solid prospects.
Logistics and supply chain manager Descartes Systems Group
Inc has quietly built a half-billion dollar valuation
by managing truck fleets. Like SXC, Descartes has impressed
Versant's Liston with its recurring revenue and strong base of
customers, such as Kraft Foods Inc.
"That's going to play very well in this economy so you're
going to get good organic growth rates," he said.
The tech scene in Ottawa, once thought of as Silicon Valley
North, has been reinvigorated by a plethora of small companies
filling the void left by Nortel's collapse, according to CIBC
Capital Markets analyst Todd Coupland.
He said more than 200 companies are now housed in real
estate developed by serial entrepreneur Terry Matthews around
the Canadian capital that 10 years ago had just one-tenth the
tenants.
"Under the surface they've been grinding away and I think
you will see different ideas and companies break out of that in
the coming years," Coupland said.
On the other side of the country, in Vancouver, the buzz is
just as loud.
High-definition surveillance company Avigilon Corp,
which raised C$25 million in an initial public offering last
November, is one of the fastest-growing tech companies in North
America, according to Deloitte.
Its stock has jumped this year as it seeks to benefit from
an inevitable shift to digital from analog video security
systems for casinos, shopping centers, stadiums and other public
spaces.
While workers discard their BlackBerry phones for sleeker
gadgets, Absolute Software Corp, also based in
Vancouver, is filling the gap with patented software to manage
and track both mobile devices and personal laptops in the
workplace.
"It's time we stopped talking about Nortel and RIM, and
started talking about some of the successes," said Brent
Holliday, who advises on acquisitions and capital-raising for
technology companies with Capital West Partners.